Financial Connections Group Inc. Grows Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 639.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.83.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CAT stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.76. The stock had a trading volume of 586,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,964. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

