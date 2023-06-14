Financial Connections Group Inc. Has $1.14 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Financial Connections Group Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $217.86. The stock had a trading volume of 366,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,206. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.66. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $217.96. The stock has a market cap of $300.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.