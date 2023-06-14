Financial Connections Group Inc. Has $34,000 Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 383.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 124,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.32.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of COP traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.04. The stock had a trading volume of 677,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,354,087. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.67 and a 200 day moving average of $108.31. The company has a market cap of $125.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.31.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

