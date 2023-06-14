Financial Connections Group Inc. Purchases 40 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.31.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

TMO traded down $2.69 on Wednesday, hitting $523.36. The company had a trading volume of 374,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $611.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $542.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $554.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.25 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

