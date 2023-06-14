Financial Freedom LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,958 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $371,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,410,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 181,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,796,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.34.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

