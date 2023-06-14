Financial Freedom LLC Acquires Shares of 18,727 Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,000. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for 2.8% of Financial Freedom LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Financial Freedom LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VCR traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $276.61. The company had a trading volume of 7,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,866. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $252.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.44. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $213.73 and a 12-month high of $290.54.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.