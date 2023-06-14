Financial Freedom LLC Acquires Shares of 619 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,471,432,000 after purchasing an additional 996,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,582,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,892,000 after purchasing an additional 168,444 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,664 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,429,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,375,000 after purchasing an additional 364,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,282,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,577,000 after acquiring an additional 74,736 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,309,605 shares of company stock valued at $499,897,233. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

NYSE LLY traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $446.12. 229,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,090,029. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $412.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.21. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $283.11 and a 1 year high of $454.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $423.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on LLY. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.05.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

