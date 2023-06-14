Financial Freedom LLC Buys Shares of 30,818 Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 30,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BHC. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 24.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 108,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Companies stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.46. 150,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,537,777. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.61. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $10.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.36.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified Products, and Bausch + Lomb.

