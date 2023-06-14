Financial Freedom LLC Invests $547,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOE. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
VOE traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.97. 38,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,036. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.36. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $147.74.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
