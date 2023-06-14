Financial Freedom LLC Invests $613,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,633,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $201.24. 16,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,786. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.29. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $163.55 and a twelve month high of $209.16.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)
- Shell’s New Dividend And Buyback Program, New Targets?
- Topgolf Callaway Brands: Teed Up for a Potential Rally?
- Silicon Motion: The Market’s Best Merger Arbitrage Opportunity
- High-Yield MillerKnoll, Inc.: Value or Value Trap?
- What To Expect From The 2nd Quarter Earnings Cycle
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.