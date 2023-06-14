Financial Freedom LLC Invests $613,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,633,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $201.24. 16,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,786. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.29. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $163.55 and a twelve month high of $209.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

