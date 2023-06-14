Financial Freedom LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 211.5% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 859.0% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,858,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

MBB traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.24. 187,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,172,086. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.08. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $100.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2693 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

