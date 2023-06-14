Financial Freedom LLC Takes Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $496,000. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 210.5% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,751,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 271,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $132,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 6,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.1 %

LMT traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $452.02. The company had a trading volume of 97,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,489. The company has a market cap of $114.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $373.67 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $465.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $470.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

