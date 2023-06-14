Financial Partners Group Inc Acquires 173 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Financial Partners Group Inc grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $405,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAT stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.09. 478,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,302,563. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $126.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.83.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

