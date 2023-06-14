Financial Partners Group Inc Grows Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI)

Financial Partners Group Inc grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter.

Get T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $34.20. 5,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,067. T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF has a 52-week low of $30.58 and a 52-week high of $36.23. The stock has a market cap of $106.02 million, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.52 and its 200 day moving average is $34.19.

T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (TEQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The ETF currently has 106.18m in AUM and 111 holdings. TEQI is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global large-cap companies that are positioned to outperform the Russell 1000 Value Index TEQI was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.