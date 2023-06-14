Financial Partners Group Inc Has $973,000 Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 5,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 22,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.50. 339,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,725,301. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.50. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $118.48.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

