Financial Partners Group Inc Purchases 317 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,357 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.72.

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $524.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,393. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $500.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $492.13. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $443.20 and a one year high of $564.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $232.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

