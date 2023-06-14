Financial Partners Group Inc Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.58. 617,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,094,250. The company has a market cap of $68.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.48 and a 200-day moving average of $97.46. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

