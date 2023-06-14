Financial Partners Group Inc Sells 5,657 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Financial Partners Group Inc lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,657 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 44,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 84.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 72,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,000 after buying an additional 33,180 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 773,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,184,000 after buying an additional 51,441 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,009. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.83. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $114.66 and a 12-month high of $155.31.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

