Financial Survey: Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) & Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) and Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.2% of Sigilon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of Capricor Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Sigilon Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Capricor Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sigilon Therapeutics and Capricor Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigilon Therapeutics $12.94 million 0.87 -$43.56 million ($14.95) -0.30 Capricor Therapeutics $2.55 million 47.27 -$29.02 million ($1.17) -4.08

Analyst Recommendations

Capricor Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sigilon Therapeutics. Capricor Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sigilon Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sigilon Therapeutics and Capricor Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigilon Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Capricor Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Capricor Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 245.91%. Given Capricor Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Capricor Therapeutics is more favorable than Sigilon Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Sigilon Therapeutics has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capricor Therapeutics has a beta of 4, meaning that its share price is 300% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sigilon Therapeutics and Capricor Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigilon Therapeutics -253.33% -87.94% -40.53% Capricor Therapeutics N/A -222.20% -53.66%

Summary

Capricor Therapeutics beats Sigilon Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sigilon Therapeutics

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes. Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company for the development and commercialization of SLTx product candidates for the treatment of Type 1 Diabetes. The company was formerly known as Sigilon, Inc. and changed its name to Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Capricor has also established itself as one of the leading companies investigating the field of extracellular vesicles and is exploring the potential of CAP-2003, a cell-free, exosome-based candidate, to treat a variety of disorders.

