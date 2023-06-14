FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 305.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,650 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for about 0.6% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $762,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 163.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 64,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 39,697 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 494,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,612,000 after acquiring an additional 284,029 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

VT stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.20. 255,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,901,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $76.80 and a 1 year high of $97.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.17 and a 200-day moving average of $91.03.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

