FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 113,535 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGF. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PGF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.46. The company had a trading volume of 11,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,086. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $16.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.93.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

