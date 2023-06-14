FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,507 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.55. The stock had a trading volume of 111,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,490. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.34.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 35.79%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Further Reading

