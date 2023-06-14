FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,383 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,035,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,639 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,381,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,861,000 after purchasing an additional 193,275 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,042,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,378,000 after purchasing an additional 395,026 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,080,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,517,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,312,000 after purchasing an additional 874,131 shares in the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $81.29. 452,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,629,472. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $83.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.81.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1971 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

