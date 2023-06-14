FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,610 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $7,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 44,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of RPV traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.77. 97,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,081. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.17 and a 200-day moving average of $78.36. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $69.47 and a one year high of $90.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.