FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 786 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 24.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 7.4% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.
Centene Stock Down 7.1 %
Shares of CNC traded down $4.96 on Wednesday, hitting $64.51. 1,700,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,637,136. The company has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.78. Centene Co. has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $98.53.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Centene news, CEO Sarah London purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.11.
Centene Profile
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Centene (CNC)
- Bowlero is Quietly Cornering The Bowling Market
- Shell’s New Dividend And Buyback Program, New Targets?
- Topgolf Callaway Brands: Teed Up for a Potential Rally?
- Silicon Motion: The Market’s Best Merger Arbitrage Opportunity
- High-Yield MillerKnoll, Inc.: Value or Value Trap?
Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.