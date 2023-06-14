FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 786 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 24.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 7.4% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of CNC traded down $4.96 on Wednesday, hitting $64.51. 1,700,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,637,136. The company has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.78. Centene Co. has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $98.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Centene news, CEO Sarah London purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.11.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

