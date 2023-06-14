First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Buys 718 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.4% of First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SWS Partners lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHM stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $70.50. 15,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,670. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $74.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.06 and a 200 day moving average of $67.96.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.