First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Has $589,000 Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,955 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.67. The company had a trading volume of 221,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,543. The stock has a market cap of $127.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.45. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

