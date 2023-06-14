First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Has $975,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. reduced its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. owned 0.35% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Windham Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 53,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of RZV stock traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $93.00. 9,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,188. The company has a market cap of $295.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.00 and a 200-day moving average of $92.02. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $75.99 and a one year high of $108.19.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

