First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Reduces Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. trimmed its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,477 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s holdings in American Express were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $397,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $176.01. 164,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,386,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $182.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. American Express’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

American Express announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXP. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Redburn Partners cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.50.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

