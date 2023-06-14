First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Sells 170 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. cut its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up about 2.0% of First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 34,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 18,550 shares during the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 37,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 265,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,912,000 after acquiring an additional 14,301 shares during the last quarter.

NOBL stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.78. The company had a trading volume of 536,171 shares. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.23.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

