First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Sells 1,747 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSIE. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,953,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,779,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,281 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 1,079,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,055,000 after buying an additional 736,517 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,650,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,516,000 after buying an additional 680,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,045,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,438,000 after acquiring an additional 478,975 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSIE traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $31.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,743. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.52. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $31.97.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

