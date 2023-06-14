First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Sells 763 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. lessened its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 4,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Philip Uhde sold 108,844 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $8,900,173.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,270 shares in the company, valued at $185,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

NASDAQ IBKR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.71. 25,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,135. The company has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.78. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.43 and a 1 year high of $90.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.06.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.20.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

