First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Takes Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

IGF stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.94. 54,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,589. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $39.95 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.58.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6754 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

