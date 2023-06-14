First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Trims Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,778 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.18. 587,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,154,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.90 and a 1-year high of $156.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 478,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $67,366,882.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,748,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,845,591,502.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 478,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $67,366,882.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 254,748,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,845,591,502.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,364,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,684,001,141.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,945,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,668,300. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.