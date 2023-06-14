First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.54

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the bank on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

First Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 34 years. First Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 22.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Financial to earn $4.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

First Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:THFF opened at $36.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $437.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.54. First Financial has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $49.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. First Financial had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $53.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.70 million. Research analysts predict that First Financial will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Financial news, Director William Curtis Brighton bought 1,000 shares of First Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.10 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $716,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tina Jane Maher bought 1,500 shares of First Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.04 per share, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,260 shares of company stock worth $107,421 in the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of First Financial by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on THFF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of First Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which, through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

Featured Articles

