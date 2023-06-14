First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by AQR Arbitrage LLC

AQR Arbitrage LLC lessened its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,960,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 157,264 shares during the quarter. First Horizon makes up 1.2% of AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $48,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at $1,160,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at $843,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 280,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

In other First Horizon news, Director Colin V. Reed bought 25,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $250,374.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,788.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Horizon news, Director Colin V. Reed bought 25,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $250,374.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,788.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Fenstermaker bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 256,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,345.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 42,036 shares of company stock worth $436,725. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $24.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average is $19.63.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FHN shares. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of First Horizon in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded First Horizon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

