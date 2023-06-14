First Light Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Societal CDMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL)

First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Societal CDMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,571,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,772,000. Societal CDMO makes up about 1.2% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. First Light Asset Management LLC owned about 15.12% of Societal CDMO as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Societal CDMO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in Societal CDMO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,755,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Societal CDMO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $487,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in Societal CDMO by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 8,846,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Societal CDMO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,269,000. 48.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Societal CDMO in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity at Societal CDMO

Societal CDMO Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 370,000 shares of Societal CDMO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,476,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,933,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SCTL stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,245. Societal CDMO, Inc. has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Societal CDMO Company Profile

Societal CDMO, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the research and development, manufacturing, and packaging for various therapeutic dosage forms primarily in the small molecules in the United States and internationally. It provides therapeutic development, end-to-end regulatory support, clinical and commercial manufacturing, aseptic fill/finish, lyophilization, packaging and logistics services to the global pharmaceutical market.

