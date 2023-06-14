First Light Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 56,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $656,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 15,439 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 419.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,357,000 after purchasing an additional 65,347 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $243.06. 16,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,154. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $227.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $192.88 and a one year high of $248.98.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

