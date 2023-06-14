First Light Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OGN. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:OGN traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $20.52. 121,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,081,439. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.16. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $18.87 and a 52 week high of $36.08.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 119.00% and a net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

