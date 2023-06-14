First Light Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

First Light Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Castle Biosciences worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 68,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 18,920 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,741,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,044,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,583,000 after buying an additional 282,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 314.5% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 39,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 29,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Price Performance

CSTL traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.68. 32,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average of $23.40. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $36.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $42.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.63 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $228,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,840.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ellen Goldberg acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $69,024.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,354.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $228,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,733 shares of company stock valued at $939,693 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSTL shares. SVB Securities cut their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $54.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

