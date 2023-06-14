First Light Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

First Light Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $486,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 71,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 41,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 43,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,807,525. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.20 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The company has a market cap of $97.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.65.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.72%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

