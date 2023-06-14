First Light Asset Management LLC Purchases 100,530 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 586,150 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,530 shares during the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care makes up 2.4% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. First Light Asset Management LLC owned about 0.91% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $26,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,119,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,615,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 700,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,537,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,045,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 334.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 359,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,164,000 after acquiring an additional 276,867 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, CFO Leigh Vosseller acquired 3,015 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.77 per share, for a total transaction of $98,801.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,478.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dick Allen purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.47 per share, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,205 shares in the company, valued at $359,681.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller acquired 3,015 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.77 per share, with a total value of $98,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,478.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

TNDM opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.60 and a 1-year high of $70.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.70.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $169.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.59 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. Analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

TNDM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

