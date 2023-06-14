First Light Asset Management LLC Sells 1,793 Shares of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)

First Light Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,236,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the quarter. Paragon 28 comprises about 2.2% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. First Light Asset Management LLC owned 1.59% of Paragon 28 worth $23,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Paragon 28 by 19.9% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 780,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,910,000 after purchasing an additional 129,659 shares in the last quarter. MVM Partners LLC bought a new position in Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,762,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Paragon 28 by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Paragon 28 by 73.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. 21.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on FNA shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens started coverage on Paragon 28 in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Paragon 28 Stock Performance

Shares of FNA opened at $18.49 on Wednesday. Paragon 28, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 0.57.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $52.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.26 million. Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 38.68% and a negative net margin of 34.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paragon 28 news, Director Kristina Wright sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $126,344.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,829.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Paragon 28



Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.



