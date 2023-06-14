First Light Asset Management LLC Sells 24,907 Shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)

First Light Asset Management LLC decreased its position in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,356,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,907 shares during the quarter. BELLUS Health accounts for 1.8% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. First Light Asset Management LLC owned about 1.86% of BELLUS Health worth $19,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in BELLUS Health by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,452,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,000 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 85.2% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 10,247,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,209,000 after buying an additional 4,712,904 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 111.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,363,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,743,000 after buying an additional 4,414,746 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 0.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,372,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,886,000 after buying an additional 47,901 shares during the period. Finally, Commodore Capital LP increased its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 14.5% during the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 5,128,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,158,000 after buying an additional 648,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

BELLUS Health Stock Performance

BLU traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.57. The company had a trading volume of 584,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,185. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.92. BELLUS Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $14.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BELLUS Health ( NASDAQ:BLU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 578,586.63%. On average, analysts expect that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut BELLUS Health to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BELLUS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $14.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BELLUS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $14.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Lifesci Capital downgraded BELLUS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

BELLUS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

