First Manhattan Co. Cuts Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

First Manhattan Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583,147 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 52,465 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $35,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,527 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,674 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 445 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

NYSE:BUD traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.82. 742,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.65. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $67.09. The company has a market cap of $98.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.611 per share. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Featured Stories

