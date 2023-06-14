First Manhattan Co. Increases Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,604 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.10% of Linde worth $157,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,091,669.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,091,669.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,151 shares of company stock valued at $23,127,288 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE LIN traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $374.14. 379,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,111,867. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $362.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $376.45.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.47.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

