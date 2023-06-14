First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the May 15th total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 440.8% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

FEMS stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,083. The stock has a market cap of $306.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.08. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $31.29 and a 1 year high of $40.85.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

