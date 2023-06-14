First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc trimmed its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 371,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303,216 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers comprises approximately 4.0% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $18,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1,175.0% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 41.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 212.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.28. The company had a trading volume of 70,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,202. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $38.34 and a 52 week high of $49.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.51 and its 200 day moving average is $44.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.211 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

