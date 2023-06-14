First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Shares Purchased by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc raised its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc owned 0.08% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCG. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,254,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,676,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $444,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

FCG stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $22.97. 29,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.52. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $28.68.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

