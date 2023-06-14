Firsthand Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Firsthand Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Astra Space worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astra Space during the third quarter worth about $209,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Astra Space during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Astra Space by 82.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 10,879 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Astra Space during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astra Space during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASTR opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. Astra Space, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46. The firm has a market cap of $107.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.15.

Astra Space ( NASDAQ:ASTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Astra Space, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Astra Space, Inc, a space launch company, designs, tests, manufactures, and operates launch services, and space products and services. The company also designs, tests, manufactures, and operates propulsion modules to enable satellites to orbit in space. Its customers primarily include satellite operators and manufacturers, government agencies, and defense prime contractors.

